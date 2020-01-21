Rutgers University elects its first African American president

(CNN) Rutgers University named the first African American president in the school's history Tuesday.

The university's Board of Governors appointed Jonathan Holloway as Rutgers' 21st president following a unanimous vote on Tuesday morning.

Board of Governors Chairman Mark Angelson addressed a room of university officials following the announcement, calling Holloway "an extraordinarily distinguished scholar" who is "thoughtful, visionary, inclusive and decisive."

"He leads with remarkable integrity, and is just the right person to build upon Rutgers' long tradition as an academic and research powerhouse," said Angelson.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, also in attendance, said it was a historic day for Rutgers and "equally importantly a historic day for New Jersey and our state's future."

