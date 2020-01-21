A Montana teen disappeared on New Year's Day. Her body was discovered less than a mile from where she was last seen

(CNN) The body of a Montana teen missing since New Year's Day was found Monday less than a mile from where she was last seen.

Selina Not Afraid, a 16-year-old member of Crow Nation, was returning to her home in Hardin, Montana, from a holiday party in Billings with friends on January 1, when the car they were traveling in broke down at a rest stop, Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence C. Big Hair told CNN after the teen disappeared.

After their car broke down, four of Not Afraid's friends left the vehicle for help, leaving her and one other person in the car. The companion told authorities that Not Afraid left the vehicle and climbed over a fence in the area of I-90 between Hardin and Billings, Big Hair said.

Her body was found around 10:30 a.m. local time on Monday by a team from the US Department of the Interior during a systematic grid search near where she disappeared, according to a news release from the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, but foul play is not suspected in Not Afraid's death, the release said.

