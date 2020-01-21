Amid concerns about violence and infrastructure, Mississippi's Parchman prison reports two more inmate deaths

(CNN) Two inmates were killed at a Mississippi State Penitentiary after an altercation, the state Department of Corrections and county coroner said Tuesday.

Timothy Hudspeth, 35, was found dead in a bed in the unit where he was housed, Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said. The department said he suffered fatal injuries Monday night in a fight with other inmates.

The second inmate, whose name is being withheld until his family can be notified, died early Tuesday, Burton said.

Both the coroner and the Department of Corrections said the men's deaths are unrelated to the recent series of killings within the prison system. But their deaths bring to seven the number of inmates who have died this year at the facility, known as Parchman prison, according to CNN's count.

At least three of the previous deaths were attributed to violence, the DOC said in a tweet.

