Kansas and Kansas State basketball game ends in all-out brawl

(CNN) A college basketball game between the University of Kansas and Kansas State University ended in an all-out brawl Tuesday.

In the final seconds of Kansas' 81-60 victory over Kansas State, video shows Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon driving to the basket for a layup after a fast break. His shot is blocked by Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa, who then stands over Gordon as he lie on the court.

A bench-clearing brawl followed between the two teams -- spilling over into the courtside seats.

James Love III of the Kansas State Wildcats grabs Elijah Elliott of the Kansas Jayhawks during a brawl after the game on January 21, 2020.

The fight was under control within about 30 seconds.

