A Northeastern University student from Iran has been removed from the US. His attorney says he had a student visa

(CNN) An Iranian student admitted to Northeastern University was detained at Boston Logan International Airport and removed from the US, his attorney said.

Mohammad Shahab Dehghani Hossein, 24, was refused entry into the US on his student visa and was deported Monday night, attorney Kerry Doyle said.

The deportation happened despite an emergency stay granted by a Massachusetts district court judge, Doyle said.

According to the court docket, Judge Allison D. Burroughs ordered yesterday that Dehghani's removal be stayed for 48 hours or until further order of the court.

A federal detention hearing for Dehghani was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

