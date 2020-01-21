Mississippi state penitentiary inmate dies during investigation into infrastructure and violence

(CNN) An inmate was found dead last week in a Mississippi state penitentiary at the center of a violence spike and infrastructure woes, a county coroner told CNN Monday.

Gabriel Carmen, 31, was found hanging in his cell by two corrections officers at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman Saturday, Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said in a statement.

The official cause and manner of death for Carmen, who was serving a 17-year term, are pending autopsy results, Burton said.

He was last seen during a security check, the statement added, when "officers noted (him) to be irate and throwing feces on the wall in the hall." A person cleaning alerted officers at 6:41 p.m. that he was hanging, Burton said.

Gabriel Carmen, 31.

Officers immediately ran to check on him and attempted to enter the cell, but it was jammed from the inside with a pipe removed from the toilet, the statement said. Maintenance had to assist for medical staff to tend to Carmen.

