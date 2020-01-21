A 6-year-old heard a smoke alarm in the middle of the night and woke her firefighter father, saving the family

(CNN) A New Jersey firefighter and his family lost their home in a fire Sunday, but his daughter made sure the family remained safe.

Six-year-old Madalyn Karlbon heard a smoke alarm go off in her home in the middle of the night, according to the Avenel Fire Department's Facebook page . After seeing smoke, she woke up her dad, Avenel Fire Department Ex-Chief Jimmy Karlbon, and they helped get the family to safety.

Avenel Fire Department President Frank Strain told CNN Tuesday that the family's house has been deemed uninhabitable after a fire accidentally started in the Karlbons' kitchen.

In the meantime, toys, clothing and other donations have flooded in.

"We've gotten a few dollars," Strain said. "It's been quite a few. I haven't counted them up yet, but it's in the thousands."

Read More