A couple married for 65 years died just hours apart in the same nursing home

(CNN) A couple that was married for 65 years died just hours apart after spending some time together one last time.

Jack and Harriet Morrison both died earlier this month at a nursing home in St. Louis, Missouri. They spent their final hours together thanks to the nursing staff at The Woodlands of Arnold.

"This is what movies are made of," their niece, Sue Wagener, told CNN. "They were truly in love."

Scour the headlines and you'll find many cases where when one half of a long-married couple dies, the second death follows . Doctors often call it broken heart syndrome . But even if the cases aren't rare, they're no less heartbreaking.

Love at first sight

Read More