Man dies of injuries from shooting that took place 9 years ago

(CNN) A Chicago man who was shot multiple times nine years ago has died from wounds sustained in the shooting, police say.

Authorities have reclassified the October 2010 shooting of Marco Rainge as a homicide, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told CNN Monday.

Rainge managed to survive after an unidentified gunman approached him and fired multiple times, hitting him in the chest and back.

He was hospitalized in critical condition and initially did not cooperate with police after the shooting.

Police say it appears that drugs were the motive because numerous plastic bags containing suspected cocaine were recovered from the scene.

