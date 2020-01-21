A mother has killed her 3 children in Phoenix, police say

(CNN) A woman has been arrested in Phoenix on suspicion of killing her three children -- her infant daughter, her 2-year-old daughter and her 3-year-old son -- police said Tuesday.

Police found the children dead in their Phoenix home Monday evening after someone there called 911 to report some kind of unspecified trouble, police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said.

"The ... mother has admitted to harming her three children," leading to their deaths, Fortune said.

The woman, a 22-year-old who recently moved there from Oklahoma, will be held on three counts of first-degree murder, Fortune said.

Fortune did not say how the children died, or how the mother allegedly harmed them. The names of the woman and her children were not immediately released.

