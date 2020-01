(CNN) A Chicago-based disability activist group won't have to pay $25,000 to get its members to a conference on Wednesday in Bloomington, Illinois, a trip that normally costs $16 a person each way.

Access Living said it got the $25,000 round-trip quote last month, after it told an Amtrak agent that five of the 10 people making the trip are in wheelchairs.

"We were shocked, we thought there was a mistake in the email they sent us," Bridget Hayman with Access Living told CNN.