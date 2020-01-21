Aviation warning issued after Alaskan volcano creates ashy plume that reached 30,000 feet

(CNN) Lava and ash spewing from the ongoing eruption of the Shishaldin volcano in Alaska triggered an aviation warning Sunday.

Sunday's eruptive activity created lava flows on the northeast and north flanks of the volcano as well as a steam and ash plume that extended 90 miles east southeast at a height of 20,000 feet. By Sunday afternoon the plume had grown to 30,000 feet before ash production stopped around 10 p.m. local time, the report said.

The aviation alert was lowered to orange, or watch level, early Monday morning once the ash production stopped and the plume dissipated.

At least three other Alaskan volcanos remained under a yellow or advisory level, the report said.