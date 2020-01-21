London (CNN) A woman who says she was gang raped in an English seaside hotel 42 years ago has made an emotional plea for two witnesses to come forward, as police release new e-fit images of the pair.

The 17-year-old victim was attacked by members of a touring rugby team in 1978, after she met a member of the group at a nightclub in the coastal town of Plymouth, police said.

Police believe the two men are vital to solving the case.

The victim said the "shame" of not being able to stop the attack led her to leave home at the age of 17. More than four decades later, she still suffers from PTSD, she said.

The victim -- today aged 59 -- has made an urgent plea for the two men pictured in the police e-fits to provide information about the case.

Read More