(CNN) The tennis player at the center of a social media backlash at the Australian Open has hit back at critics after an on-court incident with a banana went viral.

Elliot Benchetrit, who came from behind to beat Dmitry Popko 4-6 6-2 6-3 in a qualifying round on Saturday, found himself embroiled in a sexism storm after video surfaced of the Frenchman asking a ball girl to peel a banana for him during a break in play.

The 21-year-old was swiftly told off by the chair umpire, John Blom, who informed him the ball girl "was not his slave," according to Benchetrit.

Spectators on social media platforms were quick to jump on the exchange, with tennis legend Martina Navratilova even retweeting the video with the caption: "What's next grapes? #entitlement. John did the right thing, that's for sure."