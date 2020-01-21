Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Series 5 at the lowest price ever

The Apple Watch Series 5 hit what was then an all-time low back on Black Friday, but Amazon just beat the previous discount. The cellular version of the Series 5 is seeing a discount of as much as $108 off, and that's a big slice of the $499 MSRP.

Currently, you can score a 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular in Gold Aluminum with a pink sport band for $390.87, down from $499. Yes, that's under $400, with free shipping. It's an all-time low for our favorite smartwatch currently on the market. For Series 5, Apple made it feel more like a real watch by adding an always-on display. Better yet, it keeps the all-day battery life that Apple Watch users have come to expect.

Savings are mixed for the rest of the 40mm watches, both with aluminum and stainless steel casings, but you should find some kind of discount (small or big) on all of them on Amazon. GPS-only Series 5 models, those that do not include the cellular features, are seeing smaller discounts and at most are just $15 off.

When we tested the Series 5, we walked away seriously impressed. It's running watchOS 5 and can take an electrocardiogram right on your wrist. Additionally, it can monitor noise levels in your environment and track all your fitness goals in the now acclaimed ring format, and it even has a compass built in. The latter helps quite a bit for mapping and location tracking. You can read more on the Apple Watch Series 5 in our full review here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.