This week in the Amazon Outlet: Our 10 favorite deals

The instant gratification we get from shopping on Amazon is pretty hard to beat. With one-click shopping, we're able to seamlessly throw goods into our online shopping cart, check out without the hassle of fumbling for a credit card, and wait a day or two (or an hour or two, with Prime Now shipping) before our new clothes, kitchen gadgets, tech devices or groceries show up at our front door.

And one thing that makes this whole process even better is the fact that there's always a deal happening on the site. That means more shopping with less buyer's remorse — who doesn't want that?

One section of Amazon that you can routinely rely on for highly discounted goods is the Amazon Outlet. Here, you'll find thousands of products from all categories including (but not limited to) skin care, home decor, groceries, apparel and tech devices, many with best-of-web pricing.

To prove our point about how stellar these markdowns are, we've rounded up 10 Amazon Outlet items you can start shopping (and saving on) right now.

Levoit Aurora Salt Lamp ($28.55, originally, $41.99; amazon.com)

For a limited time only, the Himalayan Glow natural salt lamp to your shopping cart, you can save an additional 5% off its sale price of $28.55. These lights are thought to eliminate allergens in the air, as well as promote a healthier lifestyle. While the jury is still out as far as any scientific evidence that these devices can help you stay healthy, one thing we do know for certain is that they make a great decor addition for any living or bedroom space.

Jinri Professional Salon Hair Dryer ($17.95, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

Here's why you shouldn't settle for a sub-par hair dryer: Not only will those models take much longer than premium ones to completely dry your locks, but if they're not made with heat protection in mind, they could end up damaging your hair. Good thing this top-rated blow dryer (which comes with two speed settings, three heat settings and a detachable nozzle) is on sale for just shy of 18 bucks.

IWOLLENCE Women's Waffle Knit Tunic (starting at $9.10, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

You'll have to sort through the sizes and colors to find the best deal, but this waffle-knit tie-knot henley has over 3,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, so we're thinking that it will be worth the effort. (And with many sizes available at $19.99, it's still a solid deal.)

Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Klay Boot (starting at $35.05; amazon.com)

As far as men's lace-up boots go, Kenneth Cole has designs down to a science. This rich cognac hue not only looks great under jeans, but it's made with comfort in mind. Past Amazon customers have lauded its ergonomic design.

Bento Lunch Box ($10.95, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

Maybe your New Year's resolution was to spend less money on takeout. The key to following through with this, especially during a hectic workweek, is to meal prep and pack your lunches ahead of time. This bento-inspired lunchbox, which is made out of BPA-free plastic and is microwave-safe, comes with three compartments to stow away your main meal, sides and a snack perfectly.

Ulvench Fitness Tracker ($14.01, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

You don't care about all the bells and whistles, like voice integration or music streaming abilities, when it comes to a fitness tracker. You just want a device that can track your activity throughout the day, as well as give you insights about your daily steps, calorie consumption, heart rate and sleep quality. Luckily for you, that's exactly where the Ulvench Fitness Track excels

Proactiv Amazonian Clay Mask ($26.18, originally $38; amazon.com)

This nutrient-rich clay mask formula can absorb excess oil on the skin's surface, as well as deep clean and shrink the appearance of pores. Plus, it's made for all skin types, including those with sensitive or acne-prone skin (it is a Proactiv product, after all!).

Tineco A10 Cordless Vacuum ($159, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Gone are the days where you had to haul around, unplug and replug your vacuum cleaner as it sucked up dirt and debris around your home. Cordless vacuum cleaners allow you to navigate your whole space without any pesky wires getting in the way. Plus, versions like Tineco's A10 also happen to be ultra-lightweight (it weighs in just over 2 pounds) for hassle-free handling.

Samsung Flat 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($997.99, originally $1,499.99; amazon.com)

Get ready for the big game with this high-definition smart TV, which comes complete with vibrant video clarity, powerful audio, and Alexa and Google Assistant integration for total hands-free control.

Stainless Steel Reusable Straws with Case ($9.38, originally $17.58; amazon.com)

Now more than ever, people are finding alternatives to single-use plastics that can wreak havoc on the environment. Avoid the little plastic straws you get with your morning cold brew or soda purchase and choose a sustainable, stainless steel version. This discounted set in particular comes complete with everything you need to get started, including four straws, cleaning brushes and a carrying case.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.