The Echo Wall Clock and Mickey edition are down to their lowest prices yet

Amazon's Echo Wall Clock is not your typical Echo companion device. At first glance, it's just a normal clock. But the LED lights around the clock face act as visual cues for Alexa timers and alarms.

Both the original Echo Wall Clock and the Mickey Mouse Edition are seeing discounts right now. Even better, these are all-time low prices for both. Amazon is matching the previous low of $23.99 (down from $29.99) for the Echo Wall Clock, and the Mickey version is down to a new low of $37.49 (from $49.99). Amazon launched the Mickey version to much fanfare late last year.

Amazon Echo Wall Clock ($23.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition ($37.49, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

With either of these, you will need to pair the clock with an Echo, and pretty much every smart speaker or smart display from Amazon is compatible. The setup process is quite easy, and it pairs with the device over Bluetooth. If you're really into Alexa timers and alarms (and believe me, there is a dedicated fan base), it's likely the perfect pairing for your Echo. Right now, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is just $34.99, down from $49.99, and the Echo Show 8 (which Underscored named the best smart display) is $99.99, reduced from $129.99.

An Echo Wall Clock can make a great gift, and if you know someone who loves Mickey, the special edition might be perfect.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.