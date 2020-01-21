(CNN) Actor Russell Crowe's rural New South Wales property, which was scorched by the massive bushfires that have been burning through Australia, underwent a dramatic transformation after recent heavy rains in the area.

The Academy Award winner tweeted a photo of part of the property taken 10 weeks ago, after the fire tore through it, and the same scene taken again Monday morning.

My place 10 weeks ago after the fire had gone through, and this morning after a big weekend of rain. pic.twitter.com/oOWz0gG5hp — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 19, 2020

Crowe has used his massive social media platform to share images of the devastation from the bushfires, which have been burning for months, and raise money for volunteer firefighters. Almost 30 people have been killed, and, in New South Wales alone, more than 3,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged.

Crowe said in November that while he lost a couple buildings he had been "very lucky."