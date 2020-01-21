Russell Crowe tweets photos showing how rain has helped his Australia property heal from fires

By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 1:26 AM ET, Tue January 21, 2020

Russell Crowe is seen at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2016.
(CNN)Actor Russell Crowe's rural New South Wales property, which was scorched by the massive bushfires that have been burning through Australia, underwent a dramatic transformation after recent heavy rains in the area.

The Academy Award winner tweeted a photo of part of the property taken 10 weeks ago, after the fire tore through it, and the same scene taken again Monday morning.
Crowe has used his massive social media platform to share images of the devastation from the bushfires, which have been burning for months, and raise money for volunteer firefighters. Almost 30 people have been killed, and, in New South Wales alone, more than 3,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged.
Crowe said in November that while he lost a couple buildings he had been "very lucky."