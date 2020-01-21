Tokyo (CNN) A man has been arrested in Japan after allegedly abandoning his father's cremated remains in a subway station restroom.

When Hiroaki Hishijima's divorced father passed away in September last year, officials in Tokyo's Shinjuku ward handled the cremation of his body. According to a report on CNN affiliate TV Asahi, Hishijima went to pick up his father's remains in November for a proper burial ceremony -- but feared his mother would get angry if he brought the ashes home.

Tokyo police told CNN on Tuesday that Hishijima allegedly left the remains in a cubicle inside a men's room on Tokyo station's Marunouchi Line. He was arrested on January 17.

Abandoning bones in a public place other than a cemetery is punishable by a fine or up to three years in prison. And while abandoning remains is rare, the issue of what to do with a deceased loved one or relative is a growing sore point for many Japanese amid a steadily aging population and skyrocketing prices for cemetery plots.

Changing burial practices

