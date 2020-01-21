(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- The Senate impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump kicked off with revised rules giving three days to each side for opening arguments.
-- The United States has its first confirmed case of a deadly new virus that appeared in Wuhan, China, last month, the CDC announced.
-- Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to reunite with Meghan and baby Archie after the couple finalized the terms of their split from official British royal family duties.
-- This coat design isn't just saving lives. It's launching new careers for homeless people, and this program has helped 100% of its homeless workers afford homes within months.
-- Boeing has stopped making its 737 Max airplanes after two fatal crashes exposed flaws in the design of the company's bestselling jet.
-- Brazilian prosecutors filed charges against American journalist Glenn Greenwald, alleging he aided in cybercrimes against the country's top officials.
-- Amanda Knox is getting married in 40 days, but she's still rocking her old prison uniform.
-- Ozzy Osbourne has gone public with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.