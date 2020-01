(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- The Senate impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump kicked off with revised rules giving three days to each side for opening arguments.

-- The United States has its first confirmed case of a deadly new virus that appeared in Wuhan, China, last month, the CDC announced.

-- Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to reunite with Meghan and baby Archie after the couple finalized the terms of their split from official British royal family duties.

-- This coat design isn't just saving lives . It's launching new careers for homeless people, and this program has helped 100% of its homeless workers afford homes within months.