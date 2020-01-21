Migrants clash with Mexican troops at the Guatemala border

(CNN) Tensions flared on Mexico's southern border Monday as troops tried to intercept a large group of migrants who'd crossed into the country.

Video and photographs taken at the Mexico-Guatemala border showed Mexican National Guard troops chasing migrants who'd rushed across the Suchiate River

Some images showed migrants scrambling to evade authorities. Others showed a migrant pinned to the ground, surrounded by men in camouflage.

A Central American migrant is detained by a member of Mexico's National Guard after crossing the Suchiate River.

The migrants -- largely from Honduras -- are part of a new caravan that's been trekking north for days. It's the first migrant caravan to form since the Trump administration hashed out a series of deals with Mexico and several Central America