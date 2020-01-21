Migrants clash with Mexican troops at the Guatemala border

By Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

Updated 5:31 PM ET, Tue January 21, 2020

A member of Mexico's National Guard chases a Central American migrant crossing the Suchiate River -- the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico -- on Monday. The migrants -- largely from Honduras -- are part of a new caravan that's been trekking north for days.

(CNN)Tensions flared on Mexico's southern border Monday as troops tried to intercept a large group of migrants who'd crossed into the country.

Video and photographs taken at the Mexico-Guatemala border showed Mexican National Guard troops chasing migrants who'd rushed across the Suchiate River.
Some images showed migrants scrambling to evade authorities. Others showed a migrant pinned to the ground, surrounded by men in camouflage.
A Central American migrant is detained by a member of Mexico's National Guard after crossing the Suchiate River.
The migrants -- largely from Honduras -- are part of a new caravan that's been trekking north for days.