Things have changed for Venezuela. But they're not what Juan Guaido hoped for

Analysis by Nick Paton Walsh, CNN

Updated 9:54 PM ET, Tue January 21, 2020

Juan Guaido speaks during a National Assembly session called by opposition lawmakers at Anfiteatro El Hatillo on January 15, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela.
(CNN)What becomes of an agent for change who doesn't change much?

That's the question dogging Juan Guaido as he embarks on another global tour, an uncomfortable mirror of the near-triumphant voyage he took last February in the weeks after declaring himself the rightful interim president of Venezuela.
Back then, he escaped a travel ban and slipped into Colombia to attend a rock concert hosted by British billionaire Richard Branson. He shook eager presidential hands both there and around South America before launching a daring bid to return to Venezuela, flummoxing his opponents by sneaking back into Caracas' main airport in plain sight on a commercial jet.
He was the star in his own meteoric tale, bolstered by the Trump administration and Venezuela's neighbors: that he was the only legitimate leader of his country, and that Nicolas Maduro was done.
    As he makes another foreign trip this week, the star power and magnetism -- and the hope