Police in Lesotho want to question Prime Minister Thabane in ex-wife's killing

(CNN) Police in Lesotho want to question Prime Minister Thomas Thabane as part of an investigation into the killing of Thabane's former wife.

In a letter addressed to Thabane on Monday, Lesotho's Deputy Police Commissioner Paseke Mokete urged the Prime Minister to attend an interview with police Wednesday to "cast a light" on the ongoing probe.

Investigations into the 2017 shooting death of Lipolelo Thabane have also prompted authorities to issue an arrest warrant for Thabane's current wife, Maesaiah Thabane.

The warrant was issued by the court earlier this month after Maesaiah Thabane failed to appear for questioning at a police station, according to court documents seen by CNN. Police had been looking for the first lady since earlier in January. They now believe she has left the country, Lesotho Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli told CNN.

CNN reached out to Maesaiah Thabane's lawyer for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

