(CNN) Items from an outfit that once belonged to Britain's Queen Victoria were found in a cabinet more than 100 years after they were placed there.

Now they are going up for auction.

The collection, including a skirt, bodice, bloomers, stockings and boots, were found by 63-year-old electrical engineer Roderick Williams. Williams said his great-great-grandfather, Alexander Lamont Henderson, was a royal photographer who took pictures of Victoria.

A pair of Queen Victoria's boots were found in a cabinet in England.

He thinks the clothes were given to Henderson in return for his photography. They were then passed down from generation to generation in his family.

"In 1884, Alexander received a Royal Warrant and moved to London. The warrant allowed him to capture everyday royal life and he was also responsible for processing royal portraits on to enamel for use in jewelery," Williams told the English auction company Hansons Auctioneers, according to a statement on the company's website.

