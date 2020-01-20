A woman who was acting as a surrogate for a family died while giving birth

(CNN) A mother of two who was acting as a surrogate for another family, died during childbirth, according to a GoFundMe created to help the family.

Michelle Reaves, described as a "mama, wifey and beautiful soul," passed away last week due to complications while giving birth.

"Although the baby made it out safe, Michelle did not," according to the page.

"Michelle has the best, most sarcastic, funny personality and always had you laughing," wrote Jaime Herwehe, a close family friend and the campaign organizer. "Michelle and Chris have two beautiful kids, Gage and Monroe who my heart breaks for, knowing they won't grow old with their mama."

CNN reached out to the family but they did not wish to comment.

Read More