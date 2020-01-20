'Moms 4 Housing' reaches agreement for the sale of the vacant Oakland home they were evicted from

(CNN) A group of homeless mothers who were forcibly evicted from a vacant home they illegally occupied for nearly two months has reached an agreement for the sale of the property to a non-profit, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said Monday.

The group, Moms 4 Housing, was evicted last week from the Magnolia Street home they occupied since November 18. The high-profile socially-motivated squatting effort had gained traction in a state with rising homelessness.

Moms 4 Housing reached the agreement with the city of Oakland and Wedgewood Properties, Schaaf said. Wedgewood has agreed to negotiate in "good faith" with the Oakland Community Land Trust to sell them the property at a price that doesn't exceed the appraised value, the mayor said.

The trust, which helps to secure affordable housing for Oakland residents, intends to buy the home and fix it up for the group, according to Schaaf.

"These three parties have come together to really send a message that everyone cares about this crisis of homelessness," Schaaf said.

