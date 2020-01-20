'Moms 4 Housing' reaches agreement for the sale of the vacant Oakland home they were evicted from

(CNN)A group of homeless mothers who were forcibly evicted from a vacant home they illegally occupied for nearly two months has reached an agreement for the sale of the property to a non-profit, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said Monday.
The group, Moms 4 Housing, was evicted last week from the Magnolia Street home they occupied since November 18. The high-profile socially-motivated squatting effort had gained traction in a state with rising homelessness.
Moms 4 Housing reached the agreement with the city of Oakland and Wedgewood Properties, Schaaf said. Wedgewood has agreed to negotiate in "good faith" with the Oakland Community Land Trust to sell them the property at a price that doesn't exceed the appraised value, the mayor said.
The trust, which helps to secure affordable housing for Oakland residents, intends to buy the home and fix it up for the group, according to Schaaf.
"These three parties have come together to really send a message that everyone cares about this crisis of homelessness," Schaaf said.
The number of people homeless in California surged 16.4% in 2019 compared with the prior year, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Moms 4 Housing describes itself as a "collective of unhoused and insecurely housed mothers, organizing to reclaim vacant homes from real estate speculators," according to its website. The group praised the agreement as a victory for its cause.
"This is what happens when we organize, y'all," the group said in a post on Twitter.
Dominique Walker, a member of Moms 4 Housing and group spokeswoman, told reporters the group is ready to buy the house, and "we're ready to continue this movement."
"This movement does not end today with us, with that house on Magnolia Street. We will not stop organizing and fighting until all unhoused folks who want shelter have shelter," Walker said.
The Magnolia Street house had been vacant for two years, according to Walker.
