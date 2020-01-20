Manhunt underway for suspect who fatally shot 10-year-old boy, Memphis police say

(CNN) Memphis authorities are searching for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy, police said Monday.

In a series of tweets , the Memphis Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting Sunday evening.

Upon arriving in the Orange Mound neighborhood of southeast Memphis, officers located the victim who was transported to Le Bonheur Hospital in critical condition.

The victim did not survive his injuries, police said Monday.

Preliminary information suggests a man driving a white Nissan Altima or Infiniti with a black front bumper is responsible for the shooting, police said.

