Marijuana sales on the Oregon-Idaho border are 420% higher than average, an analysis finds. Yes, you read that right

(CNN) Sometimes truth really is stranger than fiction.

Marijuana sales in Oregon along the state's border with Idaho are booming, according to the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis (OEA). That's to be expected, given that recreational marijuana isn't legal in Idaho, but the numbers are still surprising -- in more ways than one.

"In things you cannot make up, Oregon sales per adult along the Idaho border are 420% the statewide average," Josh Lehner, an economist with the OEA, wrote in a post on Friday.

Yes, the very same number that happens to be code for smoking marijuana . Cue the giggling.

Oregon's uptick in marijuana sales along the Idaho border doesn't necessarily mean that it's all Idahoans who are lighting up, Lehner said. The boost in sales could also be coming from other customers who are traveling from even farther away or from other Oregonians passing through the area, he said.

