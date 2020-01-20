At least 1 dead and 15 wounded in Kansas City shooting, police say

(CNN) Kansas City police believe a shooter opened fire on a group of people waiting in line to get into a bar and was stopped at the parking lot by an armed security guard, Kansas City Police Department Capt. David Jackson said.

Officers were nearby when the call about the shooting came in just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jackson said in a news conference posted on Twitter.

Police arrived to a chaotic scene and called in crews from all around the city to help stabilize it so they could begin the investigation, Jackson said.

One adult male --- who police believe is the suspect -- and one adult female were found dead in the parking lot.

At least 15 people arrived at nearby hospitals with injuries, Jackson said, three of whom are in critical condition.

Read More