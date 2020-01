A diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan may be their unlucky charm. So they've asked him to stay home

(CNN) Abstain from laundry until after the Chiefs clinch the win. Lock yourself in the bathroom during the entire game, if you feel it's best for the team.

And whatever you do, don't let Charles Penn into Arrowhead Stadium

Poor Penn, known among Kansas City Chiefs fans as "Bad Luck Chuck," has been unofficially banned from future Chiefs games by superstitious fans -- and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- who worry his presence could forebode a loss.

It started as an inside joke among Penn's friends but ballooned into a franchise-wide phenomenon when he tweeted a video of himself , decked out in Chiefs gear, leaving the stadium after the first quarter of a January 12 playoff game. At that point, the Houston Texans were beating his Chiefs, 21-0.

"It might be true, man," Penn said in the video, wondering aloud if his attendance was responsible for the team's poor performance. "We've got to come back somehow, so I'm out."

Read More