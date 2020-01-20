A teen snowmobiler died after being buried in an avalanche in Utah

(CNN) An 18-year-old was killed after he was caught in an avalanche while snowmobiling in Farmington Canyon, Utah, officials said.

Chase Adams was snowmobiling with his father, Ben Adams, on Saturday when an avalanche was accidentally triggered.

Adams was buried in snow at least 6 feet deep and was found with an avalanche beacon, avalanche probe and his airbag inflated, according to the Utah Avalanche Center

"We spent the day at a location that is dear to me and my boys. We had a wonderful day doing what we love to do. When the snow slid, I was shocked, but I had a feeling everything was going to be okay," Ben Adams said in a statement

"I am an extremely strong man and in the moment of physical need to save my son, my strength availed nothing."

