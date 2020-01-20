Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons' playing days may be over following car wreck, attorneys say

(CNN) Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons' playing career might be finished after he was "seriously injured" in an accident involving an allegedly drunk driver, his legal team says.

The 31-year-old has been listed on the team's injury report since Wednesday afternoon's wreck.

"Parsons was involved in an automobile accident this afternoon following practice," the Hawks said last week. "Parsons has been diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash. Parsons will now enter the NBA's concussion protocol."

Parsons suffered permanent injuries in the crash, including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum, according a news release from attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis.

A Winter Park, Florida, native and University of Florida alumnus, Parsons isn't sure whether he will play again, his lawyers said.

