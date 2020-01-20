Pennsylvania woman drove into oncoming traffic to 'test her faith,' police say

(CNN) A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after allegedly driving into oncoming traffic and hitting a car with three passengers to "test her faith," according to an affidavit from Pennsylvania State Police.

A week later, a judge revoked her bail because he considered her a threat to herself and the community, according to court documents.

Nadejda Reilly, 51, told Pennsylvania State Trooper Bruce Balliet on January 7 that she was driving on a local route for several hours waiting for a "calling from God." When she saw a car driving on the opposite side of State Route 93, she allegedly "wanted to test her faith by driving through the vehicle," according to the affidavit.

She then drove her 2017 Kia Optima into the opposing lane of traffic and struck the car, the affidavit said.

Reilly and two injured victims were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, according to Trooper David Peters. It is unclear the extent of their injuries, Peters said, adding that a third person in the car was not injured.

