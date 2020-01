(CNN) If you rock up to the first grand slam of the year in a spotted two-piece tracksuit, you probably have to back it up on the court.

Grigor Dimitrov did just that, defeating Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero 4-6 6-2 6-0 6-4 in the Bulgarian's opening game of the Australian Open.

But it was Dimitrov's colorful fashion choice that stole the headlines in Melbourne -- a navy top and bottoms with striking yellow splodges dotted throughout. Think a starry night sky and you're not a million miles away.