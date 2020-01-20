Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is officially a married man

(CNN) Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters tied the knot Monday in Cape Town, South Africa, according to People magazine.

In a sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate, the former NFL quarterback and Miss Universe 2017 exchanged vows they had written for each other, according to People.

"I want the vows to be perfect. I'm leaving in the traditional things like 'till death do us part,' but I'm also adding some of my own things to it," Tebow told People in an exclusive interview the night before the ceremony.

The wedding featured a mix of American and South African cultures and traditions. The food served included steak, mussels, cheese and pasta at the reception.

"We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant and traditional," Nel-Peters told People.

Read More