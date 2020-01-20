Norway's governing coalition collapses over ISIS repatriation

(CNN) Norway's ruling coalition has disbanded after the populist Progress Party (FRP) left the government, partly due to the repatriation of a mother with suspected ISIS links from Syria.

FRP leader Siv Jensen met with Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Monday before telling a press conference she would take her party out of the coalition.

"I'm doing it because it's the only right thing to do," Jensen said, adding that she couldn't get enough of her party's policies implemented.

Jensen then cited the repatriation of the woman and her two children, who landed in Norway Thursday night, according to a government statement.

"Then came the case with a suspected (ISIS) terrorist woman, the other three parties gave in, to bring home (the) mother and child," said Jensen.

