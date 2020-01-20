Trade winter blues for sunny vibes with Sandals Resorts

CNN Underscored partnered with Sandals Resorts to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

Sorry folks, no amount of light therapy or Vitamin D supplements can change the fact that it's winter. It's dark, it's gloomy, and in most of the country, it's cold. If you're like us, right about now your seasonal affective disorder is starting to kick in with a vengeance. And there's still a long way to go.

While it might be hard to imagine from where we are in the dismal doldrums of winter, some parts of the world are currently sunny and warm. Which is to say: A cure for our winter blues is just a short flight away.

Even more good news: Sandals Resorts makes it easier than ever to book a winter getaway and get your fix of that sweet, sweet sunshine. And given Sandals' reputation, synonymous with 5-star luxury, we're obsessed with all the ways Sandals Resorts can transform the humble winter getaway into a luxury trip fit for kings and queens. Ready to be pampered? We are.

Get your luxury on

Close your eyes. Imagine the most gorgeous Caribbean beachscape you can dream up — powdery white sand, shades of blue you don't even have words for, palm trees waving in a breath of sea breeze. Now open your eyes. Congratulations, you've just pictured a Sandals Resort.

We're not kidding. With 15 gorgeous properties spread over six stunning Caribbean islands, each one smack dab in the middle of a spectacular beach and chock-full of world-class amenities, Sandals isn't messing around when it comes to luxury. Innovative options like the private and enviably located Love Nest Butler Suites and magical Over-the-Water Collection push the boundaries of what a Caribbean vacation can be. And with incredible Global Gourmet dining options, unlimited premium liquor, and incredible entertainment options including golf, diving, watersports and more, you'll have plenty to do if you need a change from lying on the beach and sipping margaritas.

But with such a variety of riches to choose from, where to start? Here are the three Sandals Resorts we have our eye on this winter. (Check out the full list of resorts here.)

This property in Montego Bay, Jamaica, boasts a magnificent Georgian Great House, which nods to the island's British history, alongside roving peacocks, manicured gardens, and traditions like afternoon tea. But it's the gorgeous Over-the-Water bungalows that really have us swooning. These groundbreaking, innovative room designs combine modern luxury with palapa-style architecture to give you a home away from home, literally on top of the sea. The secluded, thoughtfully designed bungalows include an over-the-water hammock, outdoor shower, and suspended patio with swim-up platform — not to mention see-through glass floors in the interiors. We also love the luxurious freestanding Tranquility Soaking Tubs, made for two, built right into the suite. Plus your own personal butler! What???

How about an all-inclusive resort with its very own peninsula? That geographical feature means this Gros-Islet, St. Lucia, property boasts the calmest waters in all of Saint Lucia, according to its website. In addition to the aforementioned Over-the-Water bungalows, we're loving the Swim-up Suites with their private poolside patios nestled among manicured gardens. But if we're honest, it's all about the food. With 12 — yes, 12 — all-inclusive world-class restaurants in which to indulge ourselves, we're salivating at the thought of taking a global culinary tour between dips in the pool. Add in the unlimited premium house wines and liquors, and we're pretty much in heaven.

This property in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, is Sandals' only all-butler, all-suite resort — we're talking a whole host of resort staff trained in accordance with the exacting standards of the Guild of Professional Butlers. That translates into the highest level of service, privacy and intimacy. There are only 74 suites in the whole place, after all, each with an ocean view and tucked into an awe-inspiring coral bluff. Need to further burnish your luxe living credentials? The Royal Plantation sports Jamaica's only champagne and caviar bar and abuts the Sandals Golf & Country Club, where you can continue chasing the elusive perfect swing in utter and complete luxury.