(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- President Trump's legal team argued the impeachment process is a "charade" in a preview of the case they will make on the Senate floor when the trial commences.

-- The US Navy will name a new aircraft carrier after African American World War Il hero , Doris "Dorie" Miller.

-- The Chinese government confirmed that a new strain of coronavirus , which has killed at least three people and caused more than 200 new cases of pneumonia, can be transmitted between humans.

-- Doctors are increasingly prescribing benzodiazepines , and some analysts argue that over-prescription of the drugs could be a "hidden element" of the overdose epidemic in the US.

-- Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff defeated Venus Williams 7-6 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open