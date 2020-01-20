(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- President Trump's legal team argued the impeachment process is a "charade" in a preview of the case they will make on the Senate floor when the trial commences.
-- Memphis police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a 10-year-old boy.
-- A large gun-rights rally in Virginia unfolded peacefully despite earlier fears of extremist violence.
-- The US Navy will name a new aircraft carrier after African American World War Il hero, Doris "Dorie" Miller.
-- The Chinese government confirmed that a new strain of coronavirus, which has killed at least three people and caused more than 200 new cases of pneumonia, can be transmitted between humans.
-- Doctors are increasingly prescribing benzodiazepines, and some analysts argue that over-prescription of the drugs could be a "hidden element" of the overdose epidemic in the US.
-- Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff defeated Venus Williams 7-6 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open.
-- "Parasite" became the first foreign-language movie to win the ensemble prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. See more winners here.