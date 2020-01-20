Lesbian couple left 'overwhelmed with anger' as South Africa venue declines their wedding

(CNN) A South African wedding venue is facing criticism after the Christian owners declined to host a lesbian couple's wedding.

Megan Watling, 25, and Sasha-Lee Heekes, 24, said they contacted the owners of Beloftebos, a popular event place in Cape Town, inquiring about potential dates for their wedding.

However, they received an email response that the venue does not accommodate weddings between couples of the same gender, Watling and Heekes wrote on Facebook

Watling said she cried and became overwhelmed with anger after reading the response last Friday.

"At first I cried, but then I was overwhelmed with anger," Watling wrote in her post.

Read More