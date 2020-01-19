Trump's impeachment trial comes at a high point for fans

This analysis was excerpted from the January 20 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

(CNN) As Donald Trump sees it, America lucked out with a good President — "even though they're trying to impeach the son of a b***h."

With his impeachment trial pending, critics see a train wreck. Yet Trump's moment of historic shame comes at a high point for fans -- and explains why Republican senators are in no mood to convict him.