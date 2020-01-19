Libya summit to call for sanctions if ceasefire violated, draft agreement says

(CNN) A conference in Berlin that has gathered several world leaders to discuss the Libya conflict will call for sanctions against parties found in violation of a ceasefire, a draft communique obtained by CNN shows.

The warring factions fighting for power over the Libyan capital, Tripoli, and their foreign backers were invited to the summit in Germany, with the aim of preserving a fragile ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey a week ago and restarting talks around a political solution to what has become a proxy war.