YouTuber who tried to soak up a pool with 100,000 paper towels criticized for wasting 100,000 paper towels

(CNN) Another day, another YouTuber controversy.

Just as the title suggests, the video shows Oliveira, who has more than 590,000 subscribers, attempting to soak up a swimming pool with an enormous amount of paper towels. He starts off piece by piece, placing individual sheets into the pool. Later, he resorts to throwing entire rolls into the pool.

"With our new method of just opening the package and letting them fly, we're destroying these paper towels right now. We're barely making a dent into this moist swimming pool," Oliveira says in the video.

After a few hours of this, he realized his plan wasn't working. The water had lowered just an inch, if that. Eventually, the YouTube throws the rest of the towels in the trash and, well, tries to explode them with a firework.

Read More