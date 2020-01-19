Kansas City Chiefs will play San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

(CNN) The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV next month.

The Chiefs won the AFC Championship game, defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns and led the Chiefs with 53 rushing yards and a running touchdown.

SUPER BOWL BOUND FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 5️⃣0️⃣ YEARS! pic.twitter.com/BzBXHWGvuQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

This is the Chiefs' first trip to the Super Bowl since winning Super Bowl IV, 50 years ago in 1970.

Running back Raheem Mostert had a career game, rushing for 220 yards and four touchdowns for San Francisco. He becomes the first player in NFL history with this record in a playoff game.

