(CNN) Students at Washington and Lee University want the option of receiving a diploma without the portraits of the university's namesakes: George Washington and Robert E. Lee.

petition is gaining support among law students there, and now, a great-nephew of the Confederate general is joining them.

"It's always been coming, we're just finally dealing with the past," the Rev. Rob W. Lee IV told CNN. "If we don't do that now, it will continue to fester as a wound on our nation."

The school was named after Washington, an early benefactor of the institution. Lee was the school's president starting after the Civil War in 1865 to his death in 1870.

After Lee's death, the trustees voted to change the name from Washington College to Washington and Lee University. Lee is buried in a chapel on the private university's campus in Lexington, Virginia.

Read More