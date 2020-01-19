Four NFL teams square off to see who will play in Super Bowl LIV

(CNN) Four teams are one game away from the Super Bowl LIV, the 54th time the game has been played for those who don't read Latin.

The NFC and AFC Conference Championships are on the line on Sunday to determine the two teams that will play in the Super Bowl. Here are the story lines to watch heading into the games.

Underdog Titans and comeback Chiefs battle for AFC crown

During the regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs won six of the seven games in which their opponents scored first. Despite that come-from-behind experience, the team hadn't seen a deficit like the 24-point hole they faced against the Houston Texans last week.

"We started off a little slow, obviously," head coach Andy Reid said with a wry smile. "But nobody flinched, everybody hung in there ... there was no panic."

