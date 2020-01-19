An abandoned husky with 'weird' eyes has been adopted after her photos went viral

(CNN) A Siberian husky that was surrendered to a New Jersey shelter because of "weird" eyes has been adopted after photos posted on Facebook went viral.

Jubilee, a 4-year-old female pup, has an eyelid deformity that makes it appear as if she's always surprised.

A breeder gave her to Husky House in 2018, telling the nonprofit shelter in Matawan that Jubilee couldn't be sold because she was too "weird" looking.

Despite the congenital issue with her eyelids, Jubilee doesn't suffer from any other health issues.

"She has been thoroughly checked out by our vets," a Husky House representative told CNN. "It does not affect her in any way or slow her down one bit. She is happy and healthy."

