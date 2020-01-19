A Texas family is heartbroken after their cat was accidentally euthanized by a vet

(CNN) A Texas family is mourning after their cat was accidentally euthanized during a routine visit to an animal hospital.

Michelle Olson and her husband had taken 8-year-old Sophie to Suburbia North Animal Hospital in Houston, Texas, for her regular checkup and rabies vaccination.

Everything seemed fine, until they received a frightening call on their drive home.

"It was the doctor herself calling saying, 'Please get Sophie back here immediately, we gave her euthanasia instead of a rabies vaccine,'" Olson told CNN affiliate KTRK

Sophie the cat went to a vet for a regular checkup.

The couple rushed back to the hospital to try and save their beloved cat.

